Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Is Pochishe Boishakh on May 7 or 8?

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated on May 7 of each year to honour the birth anniversary of the world-renowned poet, writer, and Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore is a legendary figure in Bengali literature and culture, known for his work as a poet, novelist, playwright, songwriter, and philosopher.

His creations continue to reflect deep emotions, social change, and spiritual depth. Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary is joyfully observed on the 25th day of Boishakh, the Bengali month that usually falls in early May and affectionately called Pochishe Boishakh.

When is Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025?

Rabindranath Tagore, the son of Sarada Devi and Debendranath Tagore, was born on May 7, 1861 with the parents, Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi in Kolkata. According to the Bengali calendar, Rabindranath Jayanti is often observed on the 25th day of the month of Boishakh.

West Bengal will observe it on May 9 this year. On May 7, however, people in other parts of India will mark Rabindranath Tagore's 164th birth anniversary.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: History

Rabindranath Tagore, the son of Sarada Devi and Debendranath Tagore, was born on May 7, 1861, and was raised at Kolkata's famous Jorasanko Thakurbari. He received his education at home, started writing at a young age, and quickly outshone many of his contemporaries.

He became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. In addition to being regarded as the 'Bard of Bengal', Tagore wrote the national anthems of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India, leaving a legacy that spreads across national boundaries.

Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary: Celebration

Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary is widely observed, particularly in West Bengal. Rabindra Sangeet, a celebration of Tagore's compositions, includes dance dramas, poetry recitations, cultural events, and musical performances. Schools, universities, and other cultural organisations honour his memory by putting his writings and artwork on display.

The festival, which honours Tagore's enduring contributions to philosophy, music, art, and literature, is popular not only in Bengal but also throughout India and elsewhere. In addition, Tagore was a gifted poet and artist who created about 3,000 paintings and 2,230 songs.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Quotes

• “I have spent a fortune travelling to distant shores and looked at lofty mountains and boundless oceans, and yet I haven’t found time to take a few steps from my house to look at a single dewdrop on a single blade of grass."

• “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."

• “That side of our existence whose direction is towards the infinite that seeks not wealth, but freedom and joy."

• “I slept and dreamt that life was a joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted, and behold, service was a joy."

• “The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but that makes our life in harmony with all existence."