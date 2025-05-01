Misha Agarwal suicide: How to shield kids from dark side of social media

The untimely death of young social media influencer Misha Agarwal has sent shockwaves across India, forcing us to confront a harsh reality: the race for online validation can have deadly consequences.

Misha’s sister, Mukta Agrawal, revealed in a social media post that she died by suicide, just days before her 25th birthday, leaving her fans and followers in shock. According to Mukhta’s post, Misha was struggling with depression due to dwindling Instagram followers.

Her story is a stark reminder of the silent pressures behind curated online lives—and how the pursuit of virtual validation is claiming real lives.

Dangerous race for followers and likes

Social media platforms thrive on engagement—likes, comments, and shares. For teenagers, these metrics often become a measure of self-worth. A study by the American Psychological Association found that teens spending over 3 hours daily on social media are at higher risk of anxiety and depression.

Why do teens crave validation online?

Some possible reasons why teens crave validation online:

Comparison Trap: Teens constantly compare themselves to edited, idealised versions of others.

Dopamine Addiction: Each like triggers a dopamine rush, reinforcing dependency.

Fear of Irrelevance: Falling behind in followers feels like social exclusion.

It all results in a toxic cycle where self-esteem fluctuates with online approval.

How does social media affect teen mental health?

Here’s how social media is hampering teens’ mental health:

1. Anxiety and Depression

Constant exposure to curated perfection makes teens feel inadequate. Research links heavy social media use to increased suicidal thoughts in vulnerable adolescents.

2. Cyberbullying

Unlike schoolyard bullying, online harassment follows kids home. Hurtful comments, body-shaming, and hate messages—like those Misha reportedly faced—can be relentless.

3. Sleep Deprivation & Mental Fatigue

Scrolling late into the night disrupts sleep, worsening mood swings and concentration. Many teens report feeling "mentally drained" by endless content consumption.

Parents’ role: Protecting kids from digital burnout

Possible warning signs that parents need to observe on their children:

Withdrawal from offline activities

Emotional distress after using social media

Obsession with posting/checking notifications

How can parents help?

Set Screen Time Limits: Use app timers or "no-phone zones" (e.g., dinner table).

Encourage Offline Hobbies: Sports, art, or reading to reduce screen dependence.

Open Conversations: Discuss cyberbullying and self-worth beyond likes.

Model Healthy Habits: Kids mimic parents—reduce your own screen time.

Rethinking social media’s role on children

Misha’s tragedy underscores the urgent need for change. While social media isn’t inherently evil, its unchecked use is reshaping childhood in dangerous ways.

Parents, educators, and platforms must work together to foster healthier digital habits before more young lives are lost to the virtual validation trap.

Likes don’t define worth. It’s time we teach our kids that.