Home / Lifestyle / Misha Agarwal suicide: How to shield kids from dark side of social media

Misha Agarwal suicide: How to shield kids from dark side of social media

Social media influencer Misha Agarwal committed suicide after losing followers on Instagram. Here are some lessons for parents to protect children from social media harm

Misha Agarwal suicide
Misha Agarwal (source: instagram.com/themishaagrawalshow/)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The untimely death of young social media influencer Misha Agarwal has sent shockwaves across India, forcing us to confront a harsh reality: the race for online validation can have deadly consequences. 
 
Misha’s sister, Mukta Agrawal, revealed in a social media post that she died by suicide, just days before her 25th birthday, leaving her fans and followers in shock. According to Mukhta’s post, Misha was struggling with depression due to dwindling Instagram followers. 
 
Her story is a stark reminder of the silent pressures behind curated online lives—and how the pursuit of virtual validation is claiming real lives.

Dangerous race for followers and likes

Social media platforms thrive on engagement—likes, comments, and shares. For teenagers, these metrics often become a measure of self-worth. A study by the American Psychological Association found that teens spending over 3 hours daily on social media are at higher risk of anxiety and depression.

Why do teens crave validation online?

Some possible reasons why teens crave validation online:
  • Comparison Trap: Teens constantly compare themselves to edited, idealised versions of others.
  • Dopamine Addiction: Each like triggers a dopamine rush, reinforcing dependency.
  • Fear of Irrelevance: Falling behind in followers feels like social exclusion.
It all results in a toxic cycle where self-esteem fluctuates with online approval.

Also Read

Meta beats Q1 revenue estimates on ad strength, meets Q2 forecast

From Hania to Mahira, Instagram accounts of Pak celebs blocked in India

Meta AI app arrives on Android and iOS to compete with Gemini and ChatGPT

Brain rot and screen overload: How your phone may be wrecking your focus

Apple fined $570 million and Meta $228 million for breach of EU law

How does social media affect teen mental health?

Here’s how social media is hampering teens’ mental health:

1. Anxiety and Depression

Constant exposure to curated perfection makes teens feel inadequate. Research links heavy social media use to increased suicidal thoughts in vulnerable adolescents.

2. Cyberbullying

Unlike schoolyard bullying, online harassment follows kids home. Hurtful comments, body-shaming, and hate messages—like those Misha reportedly faced—can be relentless.

3. Sleep Deprivation & Mental Fatigue

Scrolling late into the night disrupts sleep, worsening mood swings and concentration. Many teens report feeling "mentally drained" by endless content consumption.

Parents’ role: Protecting kids from digital burnout

Possible warning signs that parents need to observe on their children:
  • Withdrawal from offline activities
  • Emotional distress after using social media
  • Obsession with posting/checking notifications

How can parents help?

  • Set Screen Time Limits: Use app timers or "no-phone zones" (e.g., dinner table).
  • Encourage Offline Hobbies: Sports, art, or reading to reduce screen dependence.
  • Open Conversations: Discuss cyberbullying and self-worth beyond likes.
  • Model Healthy Habits: Kids mimic parents—reduce your own screen time.

Rethinking social media’s role on children

Misha’s tragedy underscores the urgent need for change. While social media isn’t inherently evil, its unchecked use is reshaping childhood in dangerous ways. 
 
Parents, educators, and platforms must work together to foster healthier digital habits before more young lives are lost to the virtual validation trap.
 
Likes don’t define worth. It’s time we teach our kids that.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

As Indian art gets famous, a great chance to diversify your portfolio

Earth Day 2025: History, theme, significance, wishes, quotes and more

Tough season: Sharp drop in tourism forces closure of Goa beach shacks

Adulterated watermelons flooding markets: FSSAI issues health warning, tips

How to help kids manage anger, emotions; 5 expert-backed tips for parents

Topics :InstagramSocial Mediasuicides

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story