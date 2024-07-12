World Paper Bag Day 2024: History, Significance, quotes and more

World Paper Bag Day is celebrated every year across the world on July 12. This day aims to make people aware of the harmful impact of plastic on our environment and promote paper bag usage. Paper bags are the perfect eco-friendly alternative to non-biodegradable plastic bags.

Paper Bag 2024: History

The history of paper bags dates back to the 19th century when Francis Wolle invented the paper bag machine in 1852. Francis Wolle received a patent for his innovation. The mass production of paper bags started thereafter leading to widespread use. As awareness of plastic's harmful effects grew, people opted for eco-friendly options and this is how paper bags became the sustainable option.

