Top 8 foreign countries to visit for Indians on budget of Rs 1 Lakh

It's time to delve into the most budget-friendly destinations this holiday season, and we have got you covered with a list of beautiful countries to visit from India in 2024. If you're planning your next vacation but don't want to spend a lot of money, you might want to think about countries closer to India or where the Indian rupee is worth more than the country's home currency. Countries like Australia, Thailand, and Indonesia, all in the Asia-Pacific region, emerged as the most likely destinations. We have compiled a list of seven countries that meet the criteria for being the least expensive to travel to and from, as well as to eat in and stay in.

Top 8 countries to visit for Indians on budget under 1 Lakh

Vietnam

Vietnam will surprise you with a big cultural feast, whether you're eating a steaming bowl of pho in Ho Chi Minh City's historic streets or strolling through Hội An's lantern-lit lanes. Flight tickets are much less expensive now after airlines like Indigo and VietJet started offering routes that are shorter and more direct between the Southeast Asian nations and cities like Kolkata and Mumbai. Vietnam is at the top of the list of countries that can be experienced on a budget of one lakh rupees because of its variety of affordable hotel options, street food, and public transportation.

Thailand

Thailand has everything like beautiful beaches, bustling street markets, a plethora of islands, and vibrant tuktuks. The country has long been a favourite of Indian tourists due to its abundance of experiences for both high-end travellers and budget backpackers. If you're hoping to shop, go directly to Bangkok. Make your way to Phuket, Krabi, or Koh Sa Mui if you want to relax on a beach. Whichever route you pick, you will not need to wind up spending lots of money as most of the things are inexpensive.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) may attract hipster travellers to places like Sharjah and Al Ain, but most Indian tourists choose Dubai over Abu Dhabi as their top destination. There are no limits to what you can do like climb the Burj Khalifa, go on a desert safari, or cruise down Dubai Creek and if you have the money, you can do everything.



Singapore

Go for a stroll through the People's Park Complex to pick up some local goodies, visit the historic Pagoda Street for its boutique cafes, Chinatown Complex, the largest hawker center in the country, and the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple are just a few of the many cultural activities available in Singapore. Singapore can offer many things on a limited budget.

Philippines

The archipelagic country is a paradise for nature and wildlife lovers thanks to its more than 7,000 islands. It's likewise a sanctuary for experienced sports lovers like diving, zip-lining, kayaking, mountain biking and much more. Flight tickets can be found at reasonable prices depending on the time of year you travel, and you can save money by staying in hostels, drinking local rum, and eating a lot of street food.



Nepal

Nepal has become synonymous with the south side of Everest Base Camp and a destination on every mountaineer's bucket list over the years. However, the neighbouring nation offers a great deal more. Think about paragliding in Pokhara, going to Kathmandu's Durbar Square, or Chitwan National Park.



Cambodia

Explorers generally visit Vietnam and Cambodia together, thinking about their proximity. This Southeast Asian nation is definitely worth a visit for history nerds and architecture lovers. Make sure to spend some time at the enormous Angkor Wat's colossal temples and relax on one of the many beaches there.