World Red Cross Day 2025: All you need to know about Red Crescent Day

Every year on May 8, we celebrate World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. Millions of volunteers and employees who work for the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are honoured for their humanitarian efforts. Henry Dunant, the first recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was born on this day.

This worldwide celebration serves as a reminder of the strength of compassion, selflessness, and solidarity in the face of calamities like natural disasters, war, medical crises, and more. It is a time to honor individuals who dedicate their lives to helping others and to raise awareness of the principles and work of the Red Cross and Red Crescent organizations worldwide.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025: Theme

"Keeping Humanity Alive" is the official theme for World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in 2025. The theme dedication of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent staff, who provide relief where it is most needed, is reflected in this theme.

The theme dedication of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent staff, who provide relief where it is most needed, is reflected in this theme.

The theme emphasises how critical it is to uphold humanitarian ideals during a period of escalating inequality, health problems, and conflicts. "Keeping Humanity Alive" is a call to action to spread kindness, peace, and optimism while also paying homage to those working on the ground.

History of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

In 1948, World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day was formally created to commemorate Henry Dunant's birthdate on May 8. After seeing the horrors of the Battle of Solferino in 1859, Dunant became a visionary and pushed for the creation of nonprofit relief organisations.

As a result, the Geneva Conventions were eventually built, and the International Committee of the Red Cross was established in 1863. The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is currently the greatest humanitarian network in the world, having prompted the creation of 192 National Societies.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day: Significance

The millions of volunteers who give their lives to help others are honoured on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. These people frequently put their safety in danger to help those in need during crises. The significance is as follows:

• Recognition: Honours the unselfish efforts of employees and volunteers who offer assistance in times of need, such as during emergencies, wars, and natural disasters.

• Awareness: The movement's guiding principles—humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntarism, unity, and universality are brought to the public's attention through awareness-raising.

• Inspiration: Motivates people to support the ideals of compassion and service and take part in humanitarian efforts.