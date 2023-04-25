Ten years after retirement, brand Sachin still a top choice for brands

According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, 2022, released earlier by Kroll, Tendulkar's current valuation is $73.6 million. The ET report said he currently charges Rs 7-8 crore per year for an endorsement deal.

Even after ten years of retirement from cricket, Sachin Tendulkar remains a top choice among Indian advertisers. Despite the belief that cricketers have a shorter shelf life when it comes to brand endorsements, Tendulkar currently promotes 15 brands, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). These include ITC's Savlon, Spinny, Apollo Tyres and JioCinema.