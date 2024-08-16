3i Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.53% to Rs 179.75 crore

Net Loss of 3i Infotech reported to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 179.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.179.75194.38-0.05-1.801.47-5.83-5.43-11.19-8.53-15.59

