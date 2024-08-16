Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Madhuveer Com 18 Network reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.040.06-1725.0016.67-0.400.01-1.120-2.070

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp