Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1023.44 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 1670.75 crore

Net Loss of Jaiprakash Associates reported to Rs 1023.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 180.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 1670.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1429.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1670.751429.068.085.4744.03-25.06-44.25-122.11-1023.44-180.80

