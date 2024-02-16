63 Moons Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.17%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 18.7% over last one month compared to 3.65% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX

63 Moons Technologies Ltd rose 3.17% today to trade at Rs 525. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.77% to quote at 38903.79. The index is up 3.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd increased 2.93% and Xchanging Solutions Ltd added 2.72% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 24.99 % over last one year compared to the 18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 18.7% over last one month compared to 3.65% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7654 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30791 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 688.8 on 11 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 161.8 on 29 May 2023.

