Elgi Equipments signs technical licensing agreement with DVP, Italy

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
For manufacturing and sale of vacuum products in India

Elgi Equipments has signed a technical licensing agreement with D.V.P. Vacuum Technology S.P.A., (DVP) Italy, on 15 February 2024, to acquire from DVP the know-how, technical information and assistance to assemble, manufacture and sell the Vacuum Products in India, and outside India at relevant time with consent of DVP.

DVP provides an exclusive, non-transferable right to the Company to manufacture and sell the Vacuum Products in India. Vacuum Products comprise of oil-free and oil-lubricated rotary vane type Vacuum Pumps with possibility to add other types in due course, with mutual consent.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

