904 candidates to contest elections in seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
The Electoral Commission has revealed that a total of 904 candidates are set to compete across eight states and Union territories in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections. This phase spans across 57 Parliamentary Constituencies, encompassing a comprehensive 2,105 nominations. After a thorough scrutiny of the nominations, 954 were validated.

Punjab has recorded the highest number of nomination submissions, with 598 candidates proposing nominations for 13 Parliamentary Constituencies, closely followed by Uttar Pradesh, which saw 495 nominations for 13 Parliamentary Constituencies.

In this seventh phase, thirteen seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine seats in West Bengal, eight seats in Bihar, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Himachal Pradesh, three seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will be subjected to polls.

Voting for the Indian general elections began on 19 April 2024, and will run through seven phases until 1 June 2024, to select the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Results will be disclosed on 4 June 2024.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

