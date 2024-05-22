Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 1283.51 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 11.50% to Rs 104.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1283.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1093.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.16% to Rs 357.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 5368.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5086.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1283.511093.00 17 5368.895086.99 6 OPM %10.0912.21 -8.537.72 - PBDT165.25157.54 5 593.26482.69 23 PBT150.76145.34 4 536.86440.09 22 NP104.0793.34 11 357.14278.67 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 16.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Avanti Feeds PAT gows 16% YoY to Rs 72 cr in Q3 FY24

Aquaculture stocks sizzle after Budget sops

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Robust Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 7.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story