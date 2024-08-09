Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A B M International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.95 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 29.14 crore

Net profit of A B M International reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.1424.90 17 OPM %9.99-4.54 -PBDT2.96-1.08 LP PBT2.95-1.09 LP NP2.95-1.09 LP

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

