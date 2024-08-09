Integrated Hitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Integrated Hitech reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-700.00-200.00 -PBDT-0.06-0.01 -500 PBT-0.06-0.01 -500 NP-0.06-0.01 -500
