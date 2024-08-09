Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 54.23 crore

Net profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems declined 42.86% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 54.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.54.2356.5716.1022.5213.8217.728.0614.085.9610.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp