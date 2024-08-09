Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 54.23 crore

Net profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems declined 42.86% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 54.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.2356.57 -4 OPM %16.1022.52 -PBDT13.8217.72 -22 PBT8.0614.08 -43 NP5.9610.43 -43

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

