A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 371.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 371.43% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 351.22% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.29% to Rs 23.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

