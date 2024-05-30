Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of IDFC First Bank approves raising Rs 3,200 cr via preferential issue of shares

Board of IDFC First Bank approves raising Rs 3,200 cr via preferential issue of shares

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved to issue and allot 39,68,74,600 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 80.63 per share aggregating to Rs 3200 crore on preferential basis.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank will increase from 7,07,72,76,843 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to 7,47,41,51,443 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves preferential issue of convertible warrants

Anant Raj raises Rs 25 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

Board of Tourism Finance approves raising up to Rs 200 cr via equity issuance

Board of Nilkamal approves fund raising up Rs 200 cr via NCDs

Board of Shish Industries allots 5.66 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

PVR Inox launches six-screen multiplex in Udaipur

Meera Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 119.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kiri Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story