Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales decline 56.25% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.10% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.16 -56 0.280.61 -54 OPM %-14.2981.25 --139.2950.82 - PBDT-0.010.13 PL -0.390.31 PL PBT-0.010.13 PL -0.390.31 PL NP-0.010.12 PL -0.390.30 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

