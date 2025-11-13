Aarcon Facilities standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.22% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Aarcon Facilities declined 56.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.22% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.080.2337.5060.870.070.160.070.160.070.16

