Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 133.80 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 10.23% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 133.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.133.80104.595.526.815.174.823.162.892.372.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News