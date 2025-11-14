IndiaNivesh reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.94% to Rs 0.32 crore

IndiaNivesh reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.94% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.320.6893.7542.650.080.310.080.3100.21

