Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1776.24 points or 2.92% at 59149.97 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 12.44%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 7.15%),Blue Star Ltd (down 2.7%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.24%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.57%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.66%), Supreme Industries Ltd (down 0.47%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.28%).

On the other hand, Titan Company Ltd (up 0.47%), turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 767.86 or 1.46% at 51971.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 193.9 points or 1.27% at 15046.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.45 points or 0.46% at 23236.3.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 415.28 points or 0.54% at 76658.16.

On BSE,1296 shares were trading in green, 2553 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News