Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 226.11 points or 3.04% at 7212.83 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 7.27%), Anant Raj Ltd (down 4.95%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.01%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.74%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 2.5%), DLF Ltd (down 1.83%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 1.21%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.96%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.14%), moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 767.86 or 1.46% at 51971.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 193.9 points or 1.27% at 15046.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.45 points or 0.46% at 23236.3.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 415.28 points or 0.54% at 76658.16.

On BSE,1296 shares were trading in green, 2553 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News