Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 226.11 points or 3.04% at 7212.83 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 7.27%), Anant Raj Ltd (down 4.95%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.01%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.74%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 2.5%), DLF Ltd (down 1.83%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 1.21%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.96%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.14%), moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 767.86 or 1.46% at 51971.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 193.9 points or 1.27% at 15046.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.45 points or 0.46% at 23236.3.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Realty, PSU Bank, Auto, Pharma indices drag Sensex below 76,500

Healthier women, stronger economies: WEF's case for investing in women

Meta & Fada digital push boosts auto sales, cuts lead costs by 32%

West Bengal govt approaches HC for death sentence to RG Kar rape accused

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka's match underway; Djokovic vs Alcaraz later today

The BSE Sensex index was down 415.28 points or 0.54% at 76658.16.

On BSE,1296 shares were trading in green, 2553 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai achieves 92% localization in manufacturing

Sensex Nifty under pressure; European mrkt decline

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

DEE Development jumps on partly commissioning Rs 250-cr Gujarat unit

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soars 1.07%, up for third straight session

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story