Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 184.42 points or 1.96% at 9246.55 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 12.44%), Zomato Ltd (down 9.46%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 7.27%),Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 7.15%),Stove Kraft Ltd (down 6.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Pokarna Ltd (down 5.75%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 5.63%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 5.02%), Epack Durable Ltd (down 5%), and Anant Raj Ltd (down 4.95%).

On the other hand, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (up 4.33%), Greenlam Industries Ltd (up 4.27%), and Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd (up 3.64%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 767.86 or 1.46% at 51971.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 193.9 points or 1.27% at 15046.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.45 points or 0.46% at 23236.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 415.28 points or 0.54% at 76658.16.

On BSE,1296 shares were trading in green, 2553 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

