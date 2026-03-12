ABB India Ltd soars 1.19%, Gains for third straight session

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6354.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% gain in NIFTY and a 16.88% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. ABB India Ltd has added around 9.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.66 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6349, up 1.14% on the day.