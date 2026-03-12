Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 401.35, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.56% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 16.88% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. Gujarat Gas Ltd has slipped around 5.43% in last one month.