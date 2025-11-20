ABB India Ltd spurts 1.34%, rises for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5151, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.81% in last one year as compared to a 12.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.48% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

ABB India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5151, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 26170.35. The Sensex is at 85554.18, up 0.43%. ABB India Ltd has slipped around 1.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36132.3, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.4 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5156, up 1.35% on the day. ABB India Ltd is down 23.81% in last one year as compared to a 12.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.48% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.