Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty tad above 26,150; media shares decline

Nifty tad above 26,150; media shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 26,150 mark. Media shares extended losses for a third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 321.95 points or 0.38% to 85,508.42. The Nifty 50 index gained 103.10 points or 0.40% to 26,154.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.14%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,095 shares rose and 1,853 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.02% to 11.85. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,162.60, at a premium of 8.2 points as compared with the spot at 26,154.40.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 116.1 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 178 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index shed 0.78% to 1,466.70. The index fell 1.28% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Sun TV Network (down 3.31%), PVR Inox (down 0.99%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.97%), D B Corp (down 0.9%), Prime Focus (down 0.15%) and Saregama India (down 0.1%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Epack Prefab Technologies surged 4.43% after it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MASCOT South Asia LLP to facilitate its proposed capacity addition in the State of Gujarat.

Meghmani Organics advanced 0.29%. The company incorporated a wholly owned foreign subsidiary (WOFS), Meghmani Organics Biodefensivos E Agricolas Do Brazil, to explore business opportunities in Brazil.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting gains after bagging Rs 548-cr orders in MENA region

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tembo Global Industries gains after bagging Rs 107-cr order from Adani Group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story