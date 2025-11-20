Nifty tad above 26,150; media shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 26,150 mark. Media shares extended losses for a third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 321.95 points or 0.38% to 85,508.42. The Nifty 50 index gained 103.10 points or 0.40% to 26,154.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.14%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,095 shares rose and 1,853 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.02% to 11.85. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,162.60, at a premium of 8.2 points as compared with the spot at 26,154.40. The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 116.1 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 178 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index shed 0.78% to 1,466.70. The index fell 1.28% in the three consecutive trading sessions.