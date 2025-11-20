Nifty tad above 26,150; media shares decline

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 321.95 points or 0.38% to 85,508.42. The Nifty 50 index gained 103.10 points or 0.40% to 26,154.40.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.14%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,095 shares rose and 1,853 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.02% to 11.85. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,162.60, at a premium of 8.2 points as compared with the spot at 26,154.40.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 116.1 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 178 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index shed 0.78% to 1,466.70. The index fell 1.28% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Sun TV Network (down 3.31%), PVR Inox (down 0.99%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.97%), D B Corp (down 0.9%), Prime Focus (down 0.15%) and Saregama India (down 0.1%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Epack Prefab Technologies surged 4.43% after it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MASCOT South Asia LLP to facilitate its proposed capacity addition in the State of Gujarat.
Meghmani Organics advanced 0.29%. The company incorporated a wholly owned foreign subsidiary (WOFS), Meghmani Organics Biodefensivos E Agricolas Do Brazil, to explore business opportunities in Brazil.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
