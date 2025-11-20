Transrail Lighting gains after bagging Rs 548-cr orders in MENA region

Transrail Lighting rose 1.34% to Rs 640 after the company announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 548 crore, including a major international transmission line EPC project in a new country within MENA region.With the latest wins, the company said its cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed Rs 4,285 crore, reflecting robust growth and sustained momentum across key business segments.
In addition to these secured orders, the company currently holds an L1 position amounting to Rs 2,575 crore, providing further visibility on future inflows and reinforcing its prospects for the remainder of FY26.
Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said, We are pleased to announce new order wins of Rs 548 crore, which also mark our entry into a new country in the MENA region with a major T&D project. This, along with additional orders in the Railway and Poles & Lighting businesses, reflects the growing strength of our diversified capabilities. With cumulative FY26 inflows now at more than Rs 4,285 crore and a further L1 position of Rs 2,575 crore, we continue to strengthen our visibility for the coming quarters. We remain focused on selective bidding, disciplined execution, and expanding our footprint across priority geographies.
Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business, with 4 decades of experience in construction and manufacturing.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 65.1% to Rs 90.98 crore on a 43.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,534.25 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
