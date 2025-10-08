ABB to divest its Robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp.

For an enterprise value of $5.375 billion

ABB announced it has signed an agreement to divest its Robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE: 9984, SoftBank Group) for an enterprise value of $5.375 billion and not pursue its earlier intention to spin-off the business as a separately listed company. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and further customary closing conditions and is expected to close in mid-to-late 2026.

Peter Voser, Chairman of ABB, said: SoftBank's offer has been carefully evaluated by the Board and Ex ecutive Committee and compared with our original intention for a spin-off. It reflects the long-term strengths of the division, and the divestment will create immediate value to ABB shareholders. ABB will use the proceeds from the transaction in line with its well-established capital allocation principles. Our ambitions for ABB are unchanged and we will continue to focus on our long-term strategy, building on our leading positions in electrification and automation.