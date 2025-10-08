Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB to divest its Robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp.

ABB to divest its Robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp.

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
For an enterprise value of $5.375 billion

ABB announced it has signed an agreement to divest its Robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE: 9984, SoftBank Group) for an enterprise value of $5.375 billion and not pursue its earlier intention to spin-off the business as a separately listed company. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and further customary closing conditions and is expected to close in mid-to-late 2026.

Peter Voser, Chairman of ABB, said: SoftBank's offer has been carefully evaluated by the Board and Ex ecutive Committee and compared with our original intention for a spin-off. It reflects the long-term strengths of the division, and the divestment will create immediate value to ABB shareholders. ABB will use the proceeds from the transaction in line with its well-established capital allocation principles. Our ambitions for ABB are unchanged and we will continue to focus on our long-term strategy, building on our leading positions in electrification and automation.

ABB CEO Morten Wierod added: SoftBank will be an excellent new home for the business and its em ployees. ABB and SoftBank share the same perspective that the world is entering a new era of AI-based robotics and believe that the division and SoftBank's robotics offering can best shape this era together. ABB Robotics will benefit from the combination of its leading technology and deep industry expertise with SoftBank's state-of-the-art capabilities in AI, robotics and next-generation computing. This will al low the business to strengthen and expand its position as a technology leader in its field.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

