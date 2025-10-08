Board of Adani Enterprises approves NCD issuance up to Rs 3,000 cr

At meeting held on 08 October 2025

The board of Adani Enterprises at its meeting held on 08 October 2025 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs. 3,000 crores through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement or public issue or a qualified institutional placement or preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, as may be permitted under applicable laws, in one or more tranche(s), subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals, as may be required.

