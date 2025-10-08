Mphasis Ltd up for five straight sessions

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2826.5, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% gain in NIFTY and a 17.56% gain in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2826.5, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25040.25. The Sensex is at 81817.07, down 0.13%. Mphasis Ltd has dropped around 0.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34709.45, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2846.7, up 0.75% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is down 2.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% gain in NIFTY and a 17.56% gain in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 37.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.