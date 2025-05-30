Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 26.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 26.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 52.38% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 26.83% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.38% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.93% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.16% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.102.31 -52 5.4815.29 -64 OPM %87.2786.15 -80.6693.00 - PBDT0.830.94 -12 2.0610.89 -81 PBT0.830.94 -12 2.0610.89 -81 NP0.600.82 -27 1.219.26 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra Pradesh Tanneries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Diana Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the March 2025 quarter

iStreet Network reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 25.12% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story