Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 26.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.38% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 26.83% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.38% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.93% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.16% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.102.315.4815.2987.2786.1580.6693.000.830.942.0610.890.830.942.0610.890.600.821.219.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News