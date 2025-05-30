Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 25.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 20.68 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries rose 25.12% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 20.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.33% to Rs 8.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 73.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.6819.8173.3771.5216.9714.3915.8517.044.363.2513.7713.034.083.0312.9412.202.642.118.948.97

