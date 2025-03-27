Home / Markets / Capital Market News / About 98% of Indian Railways Broad Gauge network electrified so far

About 98% of Indian Railways Broad Gauge network electrified so far

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Ministry of Railways stated in a latest update that about 98% of the Indian Railways' (IR) Broad Gauge (BG) network has been electrified and balance sections have been taken up. It noted that electrification of railway tracks reduces dependency on fossil fuels, decreased diesel consumption resulting in lower carbon emission. Electrification enables better haulage capacity and higher train speeds, leading to reduced travel time and enhanced efficiency. IR has witnessed reduction in fuel consumption for traction purpose by 136 crore liters during 2023-24 as compared to 2018-19.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

