Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.05% to Rs 118.48 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 79.97% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 118.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.118.48103.8842.8740.6961.5745.3354.3337.117.2436.14

