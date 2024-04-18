Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.05% to Rs 118.48 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 79.97% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 118.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales118.48103.88 14 OPM %42.8740.69 -PBDT61.5745.33 36 PBT54.3337.11 46 NP7.2436.14 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology shares rise

Board of Infosys approves acquisition of in-tech Holding GmbH

INR Recovers As Dollar Retreats From Recent Highs

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty Next 50 Index from April 24th

ITC Infotech to acquire Blazeclan Technologies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story