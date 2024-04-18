Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Sanathnagar Enterprises rose 86.87% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.300 0 3.810 0 OPM %84.350 -75.590 - PBDT1.950.99 97 3.26-0.31 LP PBT1.950.99 97 3.26-0.31 LP NP1.850.99 87 2.94-0.31 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Adani Enterprises standalone net profit rises 166.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 117.86% in the December 2023 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 148.92% in the December 2023 quarter

IFL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 486.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2023 quarter

INR Recovers As Dollar Retreats From Recent Highs

NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty Next 50 Index from April 24th

ITC Infotech to acquire Blazeclan Technologies

Nifty April futures trade at premium

China Market ends mixed on geopolitical tensions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story