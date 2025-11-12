Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 55.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.22% to Rs 2.10 crore

Net profit of Acme Resources declined 55.98% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

