Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 50.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 7876.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power rose 50.45% to Rs 723.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 481.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 7876.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7175.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7876.007175.8119.1216.821367.931059.67979.10688.68723.71481.03

