PTC India consolidated net profit declines 11.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 5421.15 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 11.99% to Rs 191.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 217.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 5421.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4855.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5421.154855.985.086.31300.67221.13298.06218.90191.19217.24

