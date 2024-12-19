ACME Solar Holdings commissions four ISTS-connected SECI projects of 1,023 MW in Jaisalmer

ACME Solar Holdings has successfully commissioned four ISTS-connected SECI projects aggregating to 1,023 MW capacity in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on 18 December 2024.

This achievement marks the commissioning of one of the largest single location projects by any renewable energy company in India this year. The remaining capacity of 177 MW from these plants is already energised and is in process of commissioning. The project had already started supplying power from October 2024. This project at its full capacity is estimated to generate around 3000 MUs of clean electricity and will obviate GHG emissions of 2.6 million tonnes each year.

The project is strategically located in one of the best solar irradiation zones of the country and leverages common infrastructure from all four plants (300 MW each) to evacuate power leading to optimized generation at a higher efficiency. The project is financed by PFC and REC and has a 25-year PPA with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), at a tariff of Rs 2.44 / unit.

