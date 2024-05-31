Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2024 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 46.14% to Rs 28.77 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies rose 4.50% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.14% to Rs 28.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.86% to Rs 4.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 81.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.7753.42 -46 81.9969.45 18 OPM %14.465.56 -13.128.91 - PBDT3.382.54 33 8.504.41 93 PBT1.672.20 -24 3.623.04 19 NP2.322.22 5 4.232.90 46

