Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 82.25% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net Loss of Millennium Online Solutions (India) reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 82.25% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.72% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.301.69 -82 1.193.28 -64 OPM %-60.00-22.49 --27.73-16.16 - PBDT-0.18-0.39 54 -0.33-0.54 39 PBT-0.18-0.40 55 -0.34-0.55 38 NP-0.12-0.28 57 -0.27-0.43 37

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

