Adani Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 63.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Adani Capital Pvt declined 63.32% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 147.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.29% to Rs 59.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 569.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 513.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

