Adani Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 63.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 147.24 crore

Net profit of Adani Capital Pvt declined 63.32% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 147.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.29% to Rs 59.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 569.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 513.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales147.24152.58 -3 569.79513.51 11 OPM %56.1861.95 -58.3861.45 - PBDT16.9639.83 -57 90.55131.00 -31 PBT14.0937.47 -62 80.16121.78 -34 NP10.0927.51 -63 59.5990.68 -34

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

