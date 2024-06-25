Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 3.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.35% to Rs 66.77 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 3.25% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.35% to Rs 66.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.21% to Rs 19.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.37% to Rs 235.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 161.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

66.7748.26235.28161.8559.7758.5455.0356.4511.499.4530.5828.2810.858.7827.5625.927.147.3819.9019.47

