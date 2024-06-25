Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 161.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 1037.99 crore

Net profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt reported to Rs 161.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 1037.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1009.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.98% to Rs 282.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.12% to Rs 2106.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2776.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1037.991009.032106.382776.0223.069.5121.4412.73227.3984.82429.41316.83218.5480.44399.91298.35161.41-30.41282.41131.98

