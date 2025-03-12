Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions receives ratings action from Fitch Ratings

Adani Energy Solutions receives ratings action from Fitch Ratings

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions has received the following ratings action from Fitch Ratings:

a. Affirms Adani Energy Solutions' (AESL) Long Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer at 'BBB-' and removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned a Negative Outlook;

b. The 'BBB-' ratings on the US dollar senior secured notes issued by Adani Electricity Mumbai have been affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN); and

c. The 'BBB-' ratings on the notes issued by AESL's subsidiary, Adani Transmission Step One, have also been affirmed with a removal of RWN status.

