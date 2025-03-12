Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Methenamine Hippurate Tablets

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Methenamine Hippurate Tablets

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifescienceshas received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Methenamine Hippurate Tablets USP, 1 gram (USRLD: Hiprex Tablets, 1 gram).

Methenamine Hippurate tablets are indicated for prophylactic or suppressive treatment of frequently recurring urinary tract infections when long-term therapy is considered necessary.

Methenamine Hippurate tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences (SEZ), Ahmedabad.

Methenamine Hippurate tablets had annual sales of USD 32.6 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT January 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

Barometers trade with significant losses; media shares tumble for 3rd day

EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited

INR trying to stabilize after recent losses

SML Isuzu gains on bagging Rs 25-cr order from Ministry of Defence

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story