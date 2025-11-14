Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2532, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% jump in NIFTY and a 16.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2532, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 25813.45. The Sensex is at 84244.6, down 0.28%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 0.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10588.6, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.25 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2526.8, up 1.45% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% jump in NIFTY and a 16.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.