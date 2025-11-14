Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2532, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% jump in NIFTY and a 16.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2532, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 25813.45. The Sensex is at 84244.6, down 0.28%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 0.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10588.6, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2526.8, up 1.45% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% jump in NIFTY and a 16.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 124.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

Nifty trades below 25,850; European mrkt decline

SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story